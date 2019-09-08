Bob and Connie Krohn
The 60th wedding anniversary of Bob and Connie Krohn will be celebrated with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept.15, at the Balz Reception Room, hosted by the couple’s children. No gifts, please.
Bob Krohn and Connie Meyer were married Sept. 13, 1959, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Their family includes children: Marty Krohn and his wife, Lois, of Fremont; Steve Krohn and his wife, Kelley, of Omaha; Sue Krohn Taylor of Grand Island; Stacy and Mark Burger of St. Charles, Mo. They have nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and are blessed to have stepgrandchildren.