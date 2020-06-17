Zeta Layher, 88

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Zeta M. Layher, 88, formerly of Elba, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at a hospital in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19. A Rosary will follow at 10:30 and a funeral Mass at 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will be presiding. Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Local arrangements are in care of Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul.
Zeta was born to John A. and Selma Radke on May 10, 1932, in Elba, where she was raised and graduated from high school. After school she married Robert Layher on June 25, 1951. Robert spent two years in the United States Army, taking the family to Colorado for his duty station. Following Robert’s service, the family moved to Iowa, then back to Elba where they settled.
Zeta was a woman of many trades. She worked as a cook for the Elba High School, a substitute rural mail carrier and was an employee of The Elba State Bank. After the bank closed, she became a caretaker for her parents. She also helped with the family business, Elba Sand and Gravel, and did service for her community, especially the church. She joined the cemetery board and assisted cleaning St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She moved to Idaho five years ago to be with her son Rick and family. Zeta enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Zeta is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ron and Cindi Layher of Elba and Rick Layher of Mountain Home, Idaho; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Gary Powers; a brother-in-law, Charles Etsen; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Mick and Patty Sok and Frank and Tara Gregoski.
Zeta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Layher; parents, John and Selma Radke; and sisters, Rita Radke, Theresa Nabity, Mae-Ann Jeratowski, Bernadette Etjen and Angela Path.