HASTINGS — Zelma A. Fobben, 91, of Hastings, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Lancaster Manor Assisted Living, Lincoln.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with the Rev. Damen Heitmann officiating. Luncheon will follow at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home.
Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society or Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Zelma was born on Feb. 23, 1928, in Hastings to Edward and Edna (Meewes) Gruis. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1946. Zelma married Ben Fobben on Aug. 25, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2005.
Zelma worked for the telephone company and was the bookkeeper for her husband’s business. She worked for many years on the Adams County election board. Zelma was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Quilt Guild, and quilt group with First Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan and was part of many bowling leagues.
Zelma was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ben Fobben.