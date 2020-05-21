ST. PAUL — Zella Faye (Freeland) Lubken, 93, of St. Paul, formerly of Grand Island, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Brookfield Park Care Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be scheduled at a future date. Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is serving the family.
Zella Faye (Freeland) Lubken was born March 13, 1927, near Palmer to Louie and Gladys (Verplank) Freeland.
Zella grew up on a farm near Palmer. Zella married Arthur Alfred Lubken on March 5, 1950. They made their home in various townships throughout central Nebraska. Zella worked as a nurse until her retirement in 1986.
Zella is survived by her son, Al, and wife, Deanna Lubken, of Lincoln; two daughters, Alys Casperson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Elberta Lubken of Wilmington, N.C.; sisters, Wanda (Fred) Rother of Wolbach, Minnie Rasmussen of Phoenix (Sun City), Ariz., Lois (Norman) Peterson of Grand Island and Mabel Burkhardt of St. Paul; grandchildren, Shaun and wife, Mandy, Lubken of Dickinson, N.D., Amanda Koeber of Lincoln, Jason Lubken of Lincoln and Dylan Harris of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 great-grandchildren and 26 nieces and nephews.
Zella was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Alfred Lubken; stepsons, Dwight Lubken and Norman Lubken; granddaughters, Carla, Tamera and Lori; sisters, Shirley Abbot, Opal Oswald, Euveda Wilson, Betty Beck and Ruby Henderson; brothers, Harold Freeland and Rolland Freeland; and her father and mother, Louie and Gladys Freeland.
