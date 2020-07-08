Zella Lubken, 93

ST. PAUL — Zella Faye (Freeland) Lubken, 93, of St. Paul, formerly of Grand Island, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Brookfield Park Care Center.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Mark Oberbeck officiating. A burial of cremains will follow at 11:45 a.m. in the Rosehill Cemetery in Palmer.
Apfel Funeral Home of Grand Island is serving the family.
Zella Faye (Freeland) Lubken was born March 13, 1927, near Palmer, to Louie and Gladys (Verplank) Freeland.
Zella grew up on a farm near Palmer. Zella married Arthur Alfred Lubken on March 5, 1950. They made their home in various townships throughout central Nebraska. Zella worked as a nurse until her retirement in 1986.
Zella is survived by her son, Al and wife Deanna Lubken, of Lincoln; two daughters, Alys Casperson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Elberta Lubken of Wilmington, N.C.; sisters, Wanda (Fred) Rother of Wolbach, Minnie Rasmussen of Phoenix (Sun City), Ariz., Lois (Norman) Peterson of Grand Island, Mabel Burkhardt of St. Paul; grandchildren, Shaun and wife Mandy Lubken of Dickinson, N.D., Amanda Koeber of Lincoln, Jason Lubken of Lincoln, Dylan Harris of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 great-grandchildren; and 26 nieces and nephews.
Zella was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Alfred Lubken; stepsons, Dwight Lubken and Norman Lubken; granddaughters, Carla, Tamera and Lori; sisters, Shirley Abbot, Opal Oswald, Euveda Wilson, Betty Beck and Ruby Henderson; brothers, Harold Freeland and Rolland Freeland; and her father and mother, Louie and Gladys Freeland.
