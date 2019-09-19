PEORIA, Ariz. — Wilma Mathauser Rees, 96, passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz., where she was under Hospice Care.
A memorial service will be held at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell at 10 a.m., Saturday Sept. 21, with viewing from 9 to 10. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate.
Wilma is survived by her children, Mandy (Marilyn) Cooley of Sun City Grand, Ariz., Julie Cooley of Durango, Colo., Ruby Mason of Lapstone, NSW, Australia, Katherine Shafton of Buckeye, Ariz., and James Rees and Jo Ann Fisher of Denver, Colo.; stepchildren, Aaron Donner of Douglas, Wyo., and Pamela Donner of Scottsdale, Ariz; twin sister, Amelia Kizer of Burwell; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma Mathauser; her husbands, Robert O Rees and V. Carrol Donner; infants, Charles E and Morris Bruce Rees; brother, Elmer Mathauser; and sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Richard Borghese.