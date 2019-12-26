BURWELL — Wilma Louise Simpson, 98, of Burwell died Dec. 23, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.
Wilma was born July 12, 1921, in Grand Island to Detlef and Louis (Osterhold) Lilienthal. She moved with her parents to Burwell at the age of four years where she grew up and attended rural schools.
On March 31, 1941, Wilma married Henry “Jack” Simpson in Neligh. They lived in Ericson and Burwell. Wilma was the head cook at the Burwell Jr./Sr. High School for 32 years. Wilma and Jack owned a restaurant in Burwell for a few years.
Wilma was an active member of the United Methodist church and the UMW.
Wilma is survived by four children, Dennis and Karen Simpson of Corning, Calif., Jack and Sue Simpson of Burwell, Larry and Frances Simpson of Burwell and Vicki and Bob Dorsey of Burwell; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Bill, Ed, Shorty and Al Lilienthal; and two sisters, Rosie Lacy and Lena Fitzgerald.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church.