SHELTON — Wilma Jean Mayfield, 90, of Shelton, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.
Private family graveside service will be at the Shelton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to Shelton United Methodist Church and the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department.
Wilma Jean was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Shelton to Charles and Madeline (Coon) Riley. She attended Shelton High School and graduated in 1947. Jean started teaching right out of high school and earned her teaching certificate during the summers. She taught in Districts 8, 10, 18 and 22.
On Aug. 16, 1950, Jean was united in marriage to Richard Mayfield at Shelton United Methodist Church, after which the couple lived in Shelton until moving to a farm. They farmed until 1995, when they retired into Shelton.
Jean was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church where she was active with the junior choir, women’s circle and funeral lunch committee; American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star. Jean and Richard enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and Mexico with close friends. Jean enjoyed gardening, crocheting, fishing at Johnson Lake, attending car races and watching Husker football, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Richard of Shelton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Riley and Jennifer Mayfield of Shelton, and Randy and Shelley Mayfield of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jack.