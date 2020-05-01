ORD — Wilma J. Drudik, 98, of Ord passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Private graveside services and burial will be held at the Ord City Cemetery. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will conduct the service. A viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a possible celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Condolences can be sent to Judi Welniak, 81606 Turtle Creek Ave., Elyria, NE 68637 or Ron Drudik, 213 N. 23rd St., Ord, NE 68862. Condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma Jane was born May 23, 1921, in Custer County, to Anton and Mary (Moudry) Kluna. In 1925, the family moved to Maiden Valley where she began grade school and then graduated from Ord High School in 1939, as the valedictorian.
After high school, Wilma began working at the AAA office, later known as ASCS and now known as the FSA, where she worked for 40 years. On Oct. 6, 1942, Wilma was united in marriage to Frank Drudik at Ord. They lived west of Elyria for a short time before making their home in Ord. To this union two children were born: Judi and Ron.
Wilma was a member of the Ord First United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the Church Circle. She volunteered at the Bloodmobile and worked on the Valley County Election Board. Wilma’s hobbies were cross-stitching, gardening, flowers and dancing.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Judi and Lawrence Welniak of Elyria; a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Tonna Drudik of Ord; four grandchildren, Brian (Marcia) Welniak of Elyria, Jennifer Welniak of Omaha, Cody (Chelsey) Drudik of Minden and Kenzie Drudik and fiancé Michael Hedlund of O’Neill; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Boro of Burwell and Margie Swanek of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother and sister-in law, Adrian and Connee Kluna; and two brothers-in-law, Al Boro and Don Swanek.