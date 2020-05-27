Willis “John” Hanssen, 92, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis, with his family by his side.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Livestreaming will be available on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery, with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and the United Veterans Honor Guard.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
John was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Grand Island to Arnold and Paula (Keuscher) Hanssen. He was a great-grandson of Detlef Sass, an original settler of Hall County.
He grew up in rural Hall County, attending District 4 country school and Grand Island Senior High.
He farmed all of his life south of Grand Island on the family farm, making him a fourth-generation farmer.
He spent two years in the military, 1951-1953, being stationed in Colorado Springs and Alaska.
On June 23, 1951, he married Sharon Sanders in Grand Island. They were married for 63 years before her passing on June 1, 2013. This union was blessed with five children: Deb Thuernagle (fiancé Jim Novacek) of Cedar Rapids, Brad (Shari) Hanssen of Pensacola, Fla., Dara Placke, Steve and special friend, Lynn Pinkal and John Hanssen, all of Grand Island.
John served on the District 4 School Board, Washington Township Board, ASC Committee, Farmers Union Co-op Board and the Rural Fire Department.
Besides his children, he is survived by a brother, Harold (Bonnie) Hanssen; brother-in-law, Gary Sanders; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Sanders, Colleen (Jim) Cummings and Carolyn Hehnke.
Other survivors include his grandchildren, Tammie (Hector) Centeno and their daughters, Taylor and Jaiden; Brandy Thuernagle and daughter, McKenna; Jamie Thuernagle and special friend, Ken Mond; Eric (Sheryl) Hanssen and daughters, Huntlee and Harbour; Jennifer (Tim) Baldwin and children, Abby, William, Justin, and Rachael; Lauren (Cory) O’Connell; Brooke (BJ) Wentzlaff and children, Jaysa and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandson, Kyle Hanssen; son-in-law, Arny Placke; brother, Norman (Thelma); and brothers- and sisters-in-law on his wife’s side of the family, Gene and Betty Sanders, Shirley and Dick Waskowiak, Jack Sanders, Ramona and Bud Cox, Jo Sanders, and Jerry Hehnke.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.