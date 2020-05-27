Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN NANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... CENTRAL MERRICK COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 1030 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 1026 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING ALONG THE PRAIRIE AND SILVER CREEKS STRETCHING FROM NORTHEAST HALL COUNTY THROUGH MERRICK AND SOUTHERN NANCE COUNTIES. THIS IS A RESULT OF EXCESSIVE RAINFALL UPSTREAM OVER THE PREVIOUS SEVERAL DAYS. AUTOMATED GAUGES NEAR SILVER CREEK INDICATE THAT WATER LEVELS ARE STILL RISING, THEREFORE MINOR FLOODING WILL LIKELY CONTINUE IN PORTIONS OF THIS AREA FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT 24 HOURS AND POSSIBLY LONGER. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, CLARKS, SILVER CREEK AND ARCHER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&