CEDAR RAPIDS — William D. “Swatt” Watts, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Neb.,, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion.
There will be a private family graveside service with burial in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
William “Swatt” D. Watts, son of Robert V. and Rita M. (Rutten) Watts was born on March 31, 1954, at Cedar Rapids.
Swatt is survived by his father, Robert, and brother, Robert “Bunky,” and wife Joan, all of Cedar Rapids; niece, Amy Meyer, and husband Lonnie, great-nephew and niece, Jacob and Jordan Hilmer, all of Bertrand.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita; and nephew, Christopher Watts.