William F. Urbanek, 94, of Grand Island passed away July 6, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Bill was born May 30, 1926, outside of Stanton, the only child of Joseph and Antonia (Koryta) Urbanek. He was raised in the Stanton area and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1945 prior to entering the United States Army.
On June 20, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to June Rakow. Three children were blessed into this union. They spent time living in various parts of the country, such as Wyoming, where Bill earned his master’s degree in education at the University of Wyoming. He also lived in Illinois, where he obtained his doctorate, also in education, from Northern Illinois University. He spent 37 years working in education, 36 of which were in administrative positions.
During his time in education, Bill won various awards and was instrumental in starting many programs. One program involved bringing salad bars into the elementary schools in Maquoketa, Iowa, where he retired from being superintendent of schools in 1988.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed traveling to Europe and going on cruises with his wife. In 2004, Bill and June moved to the Grand Island area while still spending winters in Florida.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, June; children, Tom (Kelli) Urbanek, Sue Urbanek and Rob Urbanek; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to the family to present to the VAMC Hospice Unit at a later date.
