William Sturgeon, 71

William (Bill) Dean Sturgeon, 71, of Grand Island, formerly of Boelus, passed away Friday July 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Gene Arnold will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Bill was born on October 28, 1947, at Vilas, KS to Walter and Leona (Weve) Sturgeon.
He married Linda Sue Pogue on February 26, 1967, at First Baptist Church in Garden City, KS. Bill was blessed to work for Firestone, which allowed him and his family to spend time in Garden City, Great Bend, Kansas City, Omaha, Grand Island and eventually called Boelus home. Bill was a member of several churches throughout his life. With the last being Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island. Bill was raised with a strong Christian faith and loved worshipping God.
Bill enjoyed fishing, working on cars,spending a lot of time outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching old westerns, especially John Wayne.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda of Independence, KS; his children, Harry Sturgeon of Quinter, KS and daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Richard Zentz of Grand Island; brother, Jerry Sturgeon of Ohio; sisters, Joan and Betty Pistorious of Kansas; grandchildren, Brittany and Jon Heminger of Shelton, Brianna and Kyle Settle of Colonial Beach, VA, Brooke Zentz of Omaha, Briley and Fredy Lopez of Grand Island and Braeden Zentz of Grand Island; 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter; sister, Donna; and great-grandson, Roman Lopez.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.