William McLellan III

William “Bill” McLellan III, 93, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at home.
Service and celebration of Bill’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be presented by the United States Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. Honoring Bill’s request, cremation will take place following the service.
There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service.
Mr. McLellan was born Jan. 17, 1926, in rural Grand Island, the son of William Jr. and Ruth (Bernt) McLellan. He grew up on the family farm and the “home place” meant the world to him.
Bill graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. On June 23, 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving during WWII, and was honorably discharged Nov. 27, 1946.
Bill married Elaine Colfack, the mother of his children, in 1949. Elaine died in 1972. He later married Doris Berstler and Doris died in 2016.
Bill was a fuel truck driver, first with Mettenbrink Oil and then with Poland Oil. He retired from Mettenbrink Sod Farms at the age of 86. He was a Master Mason with Ashlar Lodge No. 33 and a member of the VFW. Bill always enjoyed talking about farming or ag-related topics. He always had to have his yard, vehicles and home as clean as possible. He enjoyed reading western books, watching old TV Westerns and taking drives “in the country.” Bill was especially proud of his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Bill (Jannan) McLellan and Karen (Jack) Beckmann, all of Grand Island; grandchildren, Shayla (Kyle) Nabity and their children, Carter and Elaine, Angie (Brian) Butler and their children, Jaden (Marisa), Addison and Emmy, and Jamie (Ann) Beckmann and their children, Allison and Mallory; and a brother, Harold McLellan (the late Virginia McLellan) of Omaha.
He is also survived by Doris’ children, Larry (Karen) Berstler of Grand Island, Rick (Mary) Berstler of Aurora and Marilyn Lechner (the late Allan Lechner) of Grand Island and their families: Jodie Berstler (Mike Landers) and their son, Grayson; Greg (Becca) Berstler and their children, Rhett and Reece; Beckey Berstler and her daughter, Cali; Ryan (Dana) Berstler and their children, Lilly and Ella; Kobi (Nicole) Berstler and their children, Amanda, Zachary and Jacob; Heather (George) Burbano and their children, Jadyn and Haylie; Lisa Lechner (Scot Siedlik) and their children, Lauren and Jackson; Gina Lechner and her children, Austin Allen and Dylan Allen.
Bill was preceded in death by his two wives; a sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Everett Schwartz; a special nephew, Jim Schwartz; and a great-grandson, Aaron Berstler.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.