William Gomes, M.D., 78, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at home, with his loving family at his side.
Celebration Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Rd, Grand Island. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Resurrection Church. A Rosary will follow at 5. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested either to the medical scholarship being set up in William’s name at the Grand Island Community Foundation or to the Resurrection Church building fund (For All Generations — The Final Steps Campaign).
William was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Shirva, India, the son of Gabriel and Bridget (Menezes) Gomes. After earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Botany and Zoology at St. Aloysius College in Mangalore, India, William attended St John’s Medical College in Bangalore, India, enrolling in 1964. On June 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Agnes Aranha.
William moved to the United States in 1971 and completed his residency and board certification in obstetrics and gynecology in Bridgeport, Conn. William and Agnes moved to Grand Island in 1975, when William joined the Grand Island Clinic and introduced fetal heart monitoring as a routine part of obstetric care. William treasured learning and sought to bring to his patients the latest developments in his field, obtaining training and certification in obstetric ultrasound, laproscopic surgery, colposcopy and microsurgery. Over 27 years of medical practice in Grand Island, William loved sharing his knowledge with residents and nurses. He eventually opened his own private practice. He retired in 2002.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Agnes; their children, Heather Gomes and her husband, Mac McLaughlin, of Omaha, Helen Grace of Omaha, Kevin Gomes and his partner, Marlene Canlas, of Alexandria, Va., and Hana Niebur and her husband, Platt, of Omaha; his grandchildren, Julia, Miles, Dominic, Penelope, Blaise, Rose, Calvin and Samuel; and his sister, Cecelia Miranda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Basil, Dulcine, Sr. Raphael, Marceline, Augustine and Albert.