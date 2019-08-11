William Gomes, M.D., 78, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home with his loving family at his side.
Celebration Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Rd, Grand Island. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Resurrection Church. A Rosary will follow at 5 p.m. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested either to the medical scholarship being set up in William’s name at the Grand Island Community Foundation or to the Resurrection Church building fund (For All Generations — The Final Steps Campaign).
William was born on Jan. 8, 1941 in Shirva, India, the son of Gabriel and Bridget (Menezes) Gomes. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Botany and Zoology at St. Aloysius College in Mangalore, India, William attended St. John’s Medical College in Bangalore, India, enrolling in 1964. On June 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Agnes Aranha.
William moved to the United States in 1971 and completed his residency and board certification in obstetrics and gynecology in Bridgeport, Conn.
William and Agnes moved to Grand Island in 1975, when William joined the Grand Island Clinic and introduced fetal heart monitoring as a routine part of obstetric care. William treasured learning and sought to bring to his patients the latest developments in his field, obtaining training and certification in obstetric ultrasound, laparoscopic surgery, colposcopy, and microsurgery. Over 27 years of medical practice in Grand Island, William loved sharing his knowledge with residents and nurses. He eventually opened his own private practice. He retired in 2002.
William brought tremendous attention to detail to each of his interests, from trying to take the perfect photograph to serving a great steak or rack of lamb. William loved tending to the fruits, vegetables, and flowers in and around his garden. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling, trying to drop in on everyone he knew wherever he went. His greatest joy came from caring for and playing with his grandchildren, for whom he saved his most beaming smiles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Agnes; their children, Heather Gomes and her husband, Mac McLaughlin of Omaha, Helen Grace of Omaha, Kevin Gomes and his partner Marlene Canlas of Alexandria, Va., and Hana Niebur and her husband Platt of Omaha; his grandchildren, Julia, Miles, Dominic, Penelope, Blaise, Rose, Calvin, and Samuel; and his sister, Cecelia Miranda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings, Basil, Dulcine, Sr. Raphael, Marceline, Augustine and Albert.