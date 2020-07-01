OMAHA — William C. Fischer, 87, of Omaha passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, with his family by his side.
Family graveside services will take place at Phillips Cemetery near Phillips. Pastor Ryan Brons will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. A memorial service in his honor will take place at a later date.
Memorials are designated to the family and will be decided at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
William was born on Dec. 10, 1932, son of William Casper and Ella Marie (Mettenbrink) Fischer.
He was raised on the family farm near Phillips, where he graduated from high school in 1950, and earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska. William entered the Army in 1953, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1955. He then continued his education and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
On June 5, 1955, he was united in marriage to Sharie L. Otto. They began their married life in Lincoln, moving to Grand Island in 1967. The couple was blessed with 65 years together, four sons, nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
William was employed by the Nebraska Department of Roads, then spent five years with McDannel Realty before earning his Member of Appraisal Institute status. He then started The Fischer Company as a commercial real estate appraiser.
William was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church while living in Grand Island. After moving to Omaha, he joined Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, and enjoyed working in Legion and Little League baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Sharie; sons, Clifford (Karen) Fischer of Centennial, Colo., Wallace (Cathy) Fischer of Londonderry, Vt., Craig (Anne) Fischer of Omaha and Wade (Amy) Fischer of Orlando, Fla.; brother, Jerry (Charlotte) Fischer of Durango, Colo.; grandchildren, Andrew, Joey, Anders, Will, Bobby, Matthew, Thomas, Laura and Morgan; and great-grandchild, Natalia.
William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and granddaughter, Michela.
Sympathy cards may be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home or condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.