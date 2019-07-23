William ‘Bill’ Sturgeon, 71

William “Bill” Dean Sturgeon, 71, of Grand Island, formerly of Boelus, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Gene Arnold officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Bill was born Oct. 28, 1947, at Vilas, Kan., to Walter and Leona (Weve) Sturgeon.
He was united in marriage to Linda Sue Pogue on Feb. 26, 1967, at First Baptist Church in Garden City, Kan. Bill was blessed to work for a company he loved, Firestone, which allowed him and his family to spend time in Garden City, Great Bend, Kansas City, Kan., Omaha and Grand Island, before eventually calling Boelus home. Bill was a member of several churches throughout his life, with the last being with Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island.
Bill enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending a lot of time outdoors, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching old westerns, especially those starring John Wayne. Bill was raised with a strong Christian faith and loved worshiping God.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda of Independence, Kan; a son, Harry Sturgeon of Quinter, Kan.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Richard Zentz of Grand Island; a brother, Jerry Sturgeon of Ohio; two sisters, Joan Lundberg and Betty Pistorious, both of Kansas; his grandchildren, Brittany and Jon Heminger of Shelton, Brianna and Kyle Settle of Colonial Beach, Va., Brooke Zentz of Omaha, Briley and Fredy Lopez of Grand Island, and Braeden Zentz of Grand Island; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Walter; a sister, Donna Myers; two infant sisters; and a great-grandson, Roman Lopez.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.