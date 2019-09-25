William “Bill” Parrish, 83, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Wedgewood Care Center.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate; private family burial will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln at a later date.
Bill was born on Nov. 7, 1935, at Hastings, son of Dudley and Della (Lofquist) Parrish.
Bill was a born and raised Nebraskan boy. After graduating from high school he attended two years at the University at Lincoln. Before he could finish his degree, Bill was drafted to the U.S. Army on July 16, 1957, and received his honorable discharge on July 8, 1959.
On Dec. 5, 1959, Bill married Harriet Risedorph in Omaha. The couple was blessed with two children, and made their home in Lincoln until 1979.
Bill began employment with the Nebraska Department of Roads while living in Omaha and continued through transfers to Lincoln, York and lastly, Grand Island. Through the years, Bill worked his way up the ranks and retired in 1998, as the maintenance supervisor of the Grand Island branch which oversaw several counties.
Bill enjoyed dancing the night away — either ballroom-dancing or square-dancing with Harriet. A favorite pastime of Bill’s was reading and collecting numerous books to read again. He was a dedicated Nebraska Huskers fan and longtime member of Masonic Ashlar Lodge 33 and Eastern Star Andrew Chapter 41.
He will be remembered for his friendly willingness to help others and his funny jokes.
Bill’s memory is cherished by his wife of almost 60 years, Harriet of Grand Island; daughter, Terri (Steve) Vensky of Lincoln; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jason (Alicia), and Travis; great-grandchildren, Myles, Abram and Emelia; sister Bonnie (John) Engelhardt of Hickman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian; and brother, Ronald.
Bill’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the dedicated and caring staff of Wedgewood Care Home. The family would like to also recognize Aseracare Hospice for their help and compassion.
Memorials are suggested to Eastern Star Andrew Chapter 41 or the Masonic Ashlar Lodge 33.
Condolences may be left for Bill’s family at www.giallfaiths.com