William F. “Bill” Neville, 90, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Cremation will take place following the Mass.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. wake service at the church.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Bill was born on Sept. 15, 1929, in York, son of Frank and Mary (Biede) Neville. Bill grew up on the family farm near York, where he attended school, until relocating to Grand Island to graduate from Grand Island St. Mary’s High School in 1947.
On March 31, 1951, he was united in marriage to Arlene Psota at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island, where they were blessed with eight children.
Bill farmed with his father before he was employed by various factories in the Grand Island area. He retired from Case New Holland after more than 20 years of employment.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors. He attended many area tractor pulls with his sons; fishing and boat rides were always a summertime favorite. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He loved to sing and shared his gift with many local retirement homes. He was a strong supporter of all of his grandchildren’s events.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Arlene; children, Mick (Connie) Neville of Chapman, Jerry (Cindy) Neville of Chapman, Diana (Patrick) Cook of Grand Island, David (Deb) Neville of Grand Island, Linda Neville of Grand Island, Dan (Carol) Neville of Grand Island, and Anita (Mike) Haumont of Geneva; 11 grandsons and six granddaughters; numerous loving great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many extended family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronnie; grandson, Gregory; great-grandsons, Jerimiah and Carson; two brothers and three sisters.