CENTRAL CITY — William “Bill” Fredrick Clemans, 76, of Central City entered eternal rest on May 15, 2020, at the Central City Care Center in Central City.
Due to the current circumstances in our country, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service at the Central City Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Bill was born June 28, 1943, in Kearney to Donald and Jean (Weidman) Clemans. Bill grew up in Plainview, and graduated from Plainview High School in 1961.
In 1963, Bill met the love of his life, Margaret Beckwith. They were married Oct. 3, 1964, and celebrated 55 years of marriage together. To this union three children were born: David John Clemans, Robert William Clemans, and Jennifer Elizabeth Clemans (Timmerman). Bill was surrounded by love and family through his wife, three children, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was a devoted member of the United Presbyterian Church in Central City, where he served as an elder, a member of the Voyagers group, and a Sunday school teacher. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, of which he served as master for many of those years, and was a 50-year member. He served on the Central City School Board for eight continuous years.
Bill worked most of his years in the agriculture field as an agronomist and, during his last five years, was employed by Aurora Coop. In his free time, Bill enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting, golf and fishing, and taking care of their yard and garden. He was known for his kind heart, love for laughter, love for animals and was the best storyteller.
Bill never met a stranger and would lend a hand to anyone. His smile was contagious! Bill loved life, he loved the Lord, and fiercely loved his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret; three children, David (Laurie) Clemans of Lincoln, Robb (Kara) Clemans of Omaha and Jennifer (David) Timmerman of Norfolk; grandchildren, Tyler (Stephanie) Clemans, Shelby (Chase) Sund, Zoe, Isaiah and Abigail Clemans and Mya Mason Reese and Rhett Timmerman; three great-grandchildren: sisters, Catherine (Darrell) Williamson and Jackie Siecke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jean Clemans; in-laws, Phil and Irma Beckwith; and grandson, Joshua Clemans.