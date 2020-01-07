OMAHA — William R. “Bill” Campbell II, 86, of Omaha died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
A graveside committal service will at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, with the Rev. J.D. Georlett officiating. Full military rights will be observed. Burial will be at Omaha
National Cemetery, with refreshments following at Dundee Presbyterian Church’s parlor, 5312 Underwood Ave., Omaha.
William R. Campbell II was born Jan. 26, 1933, to Jerome S. and Dorothy E. (Smith) Campbell in Omaha. He grew up in Omaha, graduating from Benson High School in 1951. Bill was active in football, basketball and baseball at Benson High and a member of the ROTC. After completing high school, Bill attended the Missouri School of Mines, in Rolla, Mo., studying civil engineering. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army on Feb. 8, 1954, and was discharged on Feb. 21, 1956. He was stationed in Germany. After his return to the States, Bill enrolled at the University of Omaha. Later in life, he received a degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Bill married Judith A, (Samuelson) Campbell on June 7, 1957, at Pearl Memorial Methodist Church in Omaha. They lived In Omaha, moved to Grand Island, and later retired in Omaha.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Campbell; his daughters, Catherine Engel, (Rick Schuster) of Tubac, Ariz., Linda Schlapfer of Fremont and Dr. Elizabeth Larson, M.D., of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Catherine Schiapfer, Lauren Larson, Allison Larson, Jack Larson and Charlie Larson, all of Lincoln.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Arthur T. Olson; a brother, Jerry Campbell; a grandson, Bradley Engel; and his son-in-law, James Schlapfer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Masonic Home in Plattsmouth and Wounded Warriors.