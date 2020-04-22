OMAHA — William Laverne Behrens, 99, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. He had been a resident of Westgate Assisted Living in Omaha since February 2019.
Graveside services in Grand Island will be announced this summer. Memorials are suggested to the Feeding America Food Bank.
Bill was born near Doniphan on March 15, 1921, the third of four children born to Alfred Behrens and Florence Perkey. On Aug. 17, 1941, he married Lorraine Ella Elsie “Pixie” Paustian in Grand Island. He enlisted in the Army in July 1943, serving in the European theater. His unit entered France at Normandy Beach on the second day of the June 1944 invasion. Bill had sold the family’s milk products on a cream route during his teen years, and after he returned home in December 1945, he began working as a “milkman” for several dairies in Grand Island, retiring from Beatrice Foods in the 1980s. Bill was known for his “character, integrity and wisdom,” bywords that he left his offspring.
He was preceded in death by his wife, “Pixie,” in October 2004; his daughter, Carol, in April 2020; and by all his siblings.
He is survived by his son, Robert “Bob” Behrens, and his wife, Jo Wetherilt Behrens, of Omaha and his son-in-law, Orlyn Bell of Fort Collins, Colo. He also leaves four wonderful grandchildren, John Behrens of Los Angeles, Jess Behrens of Omaha, Dr. Michael Rausch of Seattle, Wash., and Lisa Rausch of Rockville, Md.; and six phenomenal great-grandsons.