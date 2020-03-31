William Alexander Sr., 85

NORFOLK — William W. Alexander Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Private graveside services were Monday, March 30, at the Central City Cemetery. The Rev. Thomas Lucas officiated. During these unprecedented times and restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a time when it becomes safe to do so.
William was born Sept. 8, 1934, to Floyd K. and Roma L. Alexander in Kennard. His family lived in numerous small communities while he was a youth including Lyons, Burwell and Fullerton. While growing up he was in the Boy Scouts and participated in band, chorus, debate, and the high school junior play; and lettered in basketball and track, as well as being a class officer. He was also a representative to Cornhusker Boy’s State in 1951. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952.
He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, the University Men’s Chorus and Army ROTC. He graduated with a dual Bachelor of Science Degree and a Bachelor of Pharmacology Degree in 1958. He met his wife, Marilyn Jean McHargue, at the university and married her in 1958.
Immediately after graduating, Bill started active duty with the U.S. Army and became a Captain, while serving in Germany when the Berlin Wall went up. He also became active in the Scottish Rite, becoming a Third Degree Master Mason. The Army told him if he re-enlisted, he would be promoted to Major and sent to the Pentagon and that he could be a real success if he chose a military career.
However, he and Marilyn wanted to make a difference in the world and help people and they thought returning to Nebraska and living in a small town would be the best way to do that and provide the more rewarding life, so they declined that path. After his discharge, they moved back to Grand Island in 1963, where he worked as a pharmacist.
They eventually moved to Norfolk in 1966. He purchased Westgate Pharmacy in 1969, and eventually purchased another store, later known as Old Mill Pharmacy, both of which he ran until 1997, when he retired. Before his retirement he was involved with the Jaycees, Rotary Club, and the American Cancer Society as its local publicity chairman. He also found time to be a Cub Scout Webelo Leader. After his retirement he helped new small business owners in Norfolk through SCORE and gave generously of his time and donated to many to civic groups, schools and other community groups including donating a mobile defibrillator to the fire department back when such equipment was still quite rare.
His survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Clarice Alexander of Lincoln; a son, William W. Alexander Jr. of Plano, Texas, and a daughter, Caroline Garder of Norfolk. His grandchildren include Michael Garder of Missoula, Mont., Christopher Garder and Amanda Garder of Norfolk; Andrew Alexander of Plano, Texas, and McKenna Alexander of Eau Claire, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, in 2016.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.