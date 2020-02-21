Wesley C. “Wes” Traubel, 85, of Grand Island passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.
To honor Wes’ wishes, there will be no service. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Wes was born May 30, 1934, in Beatrice.
Those who cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Mary (Appleget) Traubel of Grand Island; son, Kirk Traubel of Omaha and his sons, Chase and Mitchell; and daughter, Kris Traubel of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Condolences may be mailed to All Faiths Funeral Home or submitted online at www.giallfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of ‘Wes’ Traubel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.