CENTRAL CITY — Wayne Laval Meyer, 87, of Central City died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin McReynolds officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Church. Burial will be at a later date.
Wayne was born on Nov. 8, 1931, to Fred W. and Meta A. (Niemoth) Meyer in rural Palmer. He grew up in the Palmer and Grand Island areas graduating high school from Grand Island Senior High in 1949. He married Murena Michel on June 7, 1953, in Sterling. Wayne and Murena made their home near Worms, until 1955, when they moved to Central City. He worked for Lepp and Larson, John Deere, Lutheran Brotherhood, and then Larson Chevrolet until 1979. He then worked for the State Department of Roads until retiring in 1999.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. He was also a member of the Platte-Duetsche Society and the Liederkranz. He enjoyed woodworking, mechanics and especially his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kenneth (Sandra) Meyer of Grand Island, Michael (Marci) Meyer of Central City, Jim (Patti) Meyer of Albion, Dwaine (Loni) Meyer of Omaha, Patricia (Bill) Peterson of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Murena; one infant brother; one sister, Lorraine Kutch and brother-in-law, Bernard; one brother, Lmoine Meyer, and sister-in-law, Phyllis.