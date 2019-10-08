AURORA — Wayne Griffith, 61, of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St.. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.
Wayne Eugene Griffith, the son of Albert ‘Bill’ and Shirley (Miller) Griffith, was born in Hebron on Dec. 14, 1957, and passed away in Central City on Oct. 5, 2019, at the age of 61.
He was raised in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1976. Soon after, Wayne married Jana Fox on Sept. 20, 1980. While they were married Wayne worked as a hired man for Ronnie Beins, later transitioning into his own farming operation with his father. After he got out of farming he was the owner of Griffith Trucking. In 2010, Wayne became the logistics coordinator for Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co.
Wayne was very invested in his family and his community. He was a key person in the football field turf project and the softball field complex. Wayne coached youth softball for many years. He played a major role in bringing the softball program to Aurora High School. Wayne was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed shooting at their acreage and deep sea fishing in the Sea of Cortez. He loved his family vacations and spending time with his grandbabies.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jana, of Aurora; three children and their spouses, Andrew and Melissa Griffith of Columbus, Tyler and Megan Griffith on North Mankato, Minn., and Abby Jo Griffith of Central City; four grandchildren, Jace, Lyla, Tate and Dashiell; three sisters and two sons-in-law, Cindy and Mike Hansen of Gretna, Cheri Fierstein of Grand Island and Lori and Dave Ziska of Aurora; and numerous nieces and nephews, family members and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.