Wayne E. Grachek Sr., 83, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.livson.com. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
He was born Feb. 9, 1937, to Joseph E. Sr. and Mary H. Grachek in Peoria, Ill.
Wayne had a genuine love and interest for people. He was known for going the extra mile for everyone he met and never putting himself first. His pride and joy was his family and he loved sharing his stories and jokes, teaching them to play, understand and appreciate sports. He enjoyed puzzles, board games and cards. He was always fair and loyal to a fault. He passionately read his Bible and even read it cover-to-cover three times. He thoroughly enjoyed life and knew how to make it full.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Grachek; children, Deborah (Robert) Trout of Grand Island, Wayne Jr. (Jean) Grachek of Omaha, Pastor David (Stacey) Grachek of Stuart, Fla., and Timothy (Barb) Grachek of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Jr. (Dottie) Grachek of North Platte, Phyllis (Jim) Stroshal of Polson, Mont., and Dorothy (Jodie) Yelton of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister-in-law, Connie Grachek of Kalispell, Mont.; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Grachek.