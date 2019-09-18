KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — Wayne Gimpel, 96, of Kimberling City, Mo., formerly of Aurora, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Tablerock Healthcare in Kimberling City, Mo.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Higby-McQuiston Chapel in Aurora. The Rev. Penny Schultz will officiate. Interment will be in Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Wayne Richard Gimpel, the son of George and Ada (Shelton) Gimpel, was born in Giltner on Feb. 12, 1923, and passed away in Kimberling City, Mo. on Sept. 14, 2019, at the age of 96.
He grew up in Giltner and attended Giltner Public Schools.
Wayne was united in marriage to Maxine Dieckman on Sept. 2, 1944, at Mankato, Kan. Wayne was a farmer and carpenter for many years. Maxine passed away on March 2, 2009.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three children and their spouses, James and Pat Gimpel of Alpena, Ark., Charlotte and Steve Lockhart of Van Buren, Ark., and Deb and Tony Parton of Berryville, Ark; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Darletta Broadway of Grand Island and Mary Campbell of Aurora; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister, Dorothy Jess.