Wayne Franklin, 86

Wayne E. Franklin, 86, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
An opportunity to sign the guest book will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Due to COVID- 19 the family will not be present.
A private family service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday with public livestreaming on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Public burial of ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Wayne was born Oct. 12, 1933 at Shellsburg, Iowa, the son of John and Esther (Baum) Franklin.
Wayne graduated from high school in Brandon, Iowa. He entered the United States Navy in 1953, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He served for two years on the U.S.S. Columbus and was later stationed at the Naval Base in Boston, Mass.
On Oct. 27, 1957, he was united in marriage to Berta Canterbury in Somerville, Mass. Following their marriage, they made their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1960, they relocated to Grand Island.
Wayne was employed by the Rainbo Bread Co. as Plant Superintendent. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Platt Duetsche. Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed attending auctions and traveling to Navy reunions. He had a lifelong passion for riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and rode until he was 80.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Deb Franklin of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Jay Harders of Alda; two grandchildren and their spouses, Danielle and Kyle Merithew and Ashley and Tim Dvorak; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Ryker Merithew; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Eleanor Franklin of Sydney, Mont; a sister, Carol Lutz of Vinton, Iowa; a special friend, Marlene Spires of Central City; and numerous extended family and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Berta; a son, Kevin Franklin; a brother Vaughn Franklin; and a brother-in-law, Bob Lutz.
