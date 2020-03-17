LEESBURG, Fla. — Wanda M. Haber, 74, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Kearney, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Leesburg.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Pastor Dean Hanson will officiate and there will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting www.hlmkfuneral.com. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda was born to Rudolph and Myrna (Carmen) Axmann on May 15, 1945. She attended grade school at District 55 and later graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1960. She then attended Kearney State College and graduated with a B.A. in 1964. Wanda taught in schools in Fairfield, Spalding and Giltner. She later moved to Grand Island, where she experienced the 1980 tornadoes. In Grand Island she worked for St. Francis hospital until she met Bob through a dating club magazine. They married on Oct. 20, 1984, and moved to Redding, Conn. In 1987, they bought a farm north of Riverdale. Wanda worked at Head Start and later became a foster parent until they adopted Everett and Grant in 1993. In 1996, she went to work at Morris Press in Kearney and continued there until 2009, when they moved to Florida to retire.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Robert Haber of Leesburg, Fla.; sons, Everett and Mandy Haber of Kearney and Grant Haber of Leesburg, Fla.; grandson, Kayden Haber; and other extended family and friends
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Myrna Axmann.