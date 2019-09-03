KEARNEY — Wanda Gangwish, 94, of Kearney passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Brookdale Northridge Assisted Living in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the First Baptist Church of Kearney, with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. Burial will be at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the Gibbon Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
