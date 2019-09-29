Vodis Dahlke, 93, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Inurnment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time on Friday.
Vodis was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Delta, Utah, to Joseph and Bessie Fidel. She grew up in Delta and graduated from Delta High School. Then she attended Southern Utah College and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She taught home economics in Curtis and Elsie.
On June 7, 1948, Vodis married Calvin Dahlke in Lincoln. The couple moved to Alda in 1966. Vodis worked for Sears and then for 14 years for Miller and Paine in Grand Island.
Vodis was an active member of the Alda Methodist Church, VFW Auxiliary, Parents of Deaf Children and the YMCA, and volunteered many hours at Stuhr Museum. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and reading.
Survivors include Calvin, her husband of 71 years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Lon and Lin of Arlington, Wash., and Ron and Deb of Lincoln; two daughters and a son-in-law, Dara and Jerry Gemar of Omaha and Julie Dahlke of Lincoln; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother; and many other family members
She was preceded in death by parents, two sisters and one brother.