Vlassy Kosta Patsios, 85, of Grand Island died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home for the past two years, Edgewood Grand Island Memory Care.
A private family service will be held and a public celebration honoring Vlassy’s life will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to his passing sooner than expected as he battled Alzheimer’s.
Vlassy was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Gura Corinth, Greece, the son of Gus and Angela Patsios. He grew up in and around Athens, Greece, until he was 15 and at that time he came over to the United States by himself. After spending a short time in the United States, he was feeling homesick and enlisted in the United States Army in hopes of being stationed in Italy, closer to home. Things did not turn out as he had hoped, and he was sent to the front lines to fight in the Korean War. Before being able to fight, they realized he was not a United States citizen, so at that time they gave him his citizenship and sent him to fight. He was honorably discharged in 1959, after serving for four years. After his discharge, he found himself in Kearney, where he had relatives. It was at this time that he earned his GED and he was so proud of that accomplishment.
He was united in marriage to Doris (Nielsen) on June 24, 1964. The couple lived in Kearney, where they raised their children. In 1969, they moved to Grand Island where Vlassy ran several successful restaurants. He was well known for his Greek cuisine and famous annual Greek Night they held for many years. After their children were raised, Vlassy and his wife, Doris, moved to Broken Bow, where they ran the restaurant at the Arrow Hotel. They then returned to Grand Island to be closer to family.
Vlassy was a true American success story. He learned English in a foxhole in Korea while serving his new country. He ran successful businesses for many years that required long hours and much responsibility, raised wonderful sons, and loved his grandchildren more than ever imaginable. He was one of America’s finest. He had a true gift for cooking and for building relationships with his customers and friends that would last a lifetime. Anyone who met Vlassy loved Vlassy. He had the kindest heart and could envelope you with his stories about Greece and the things he experienced over there as a child. Those stories became less frequently shared as his memory was slowly taken by Alzheimer’s, but there was still that glimmer in his eyes when we would talk about Greece.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, Gus and Lori Patsios, Bill Patsios and Jennifer McDonald, Tim and Rebecca Farel of Texas, and Harold Patsios of Omaha; three brothers, George, Louie (Rullie), and Bill (Thia) from Athens, Greece; grandchildren, Bailey (Jeremy) Aupperlee, Demi (Kable) Davis, Spencer, Mason, and Meghan Patsios, Tony and Valentine Patsios, Dalton and Mackenzie Farel; and great-grandchildren, Quinn Patsios and Xander Farel.
Vlassy was welcomed into heaven by his wife of 49 years and his parents.
