HICKMAN — Virginia Ruth Wiese, 100, formerly of Alda, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Haven Manor in Hickman.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Alda United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Ruth was born March 25, 1919, at Doniphan to Otis and Maude E. (Cavanaugh) Taggart. She grew up and received her education in Doniphan and Phillips, graduating from Phillips High School in 1937.
Virginia married Ralph W. Wiles at Grand Island on Aug. 16, 1941. Ralph died Jan. 2, 1962. She married Donald C. Wiese on May 2, 1964, at Grand Island. The couple moved to Alda in 1967. Mr. Wiese died on June 14, 1977.
Virginia provided care for her mother for 17 years. She also worked as a waitress, did housekeeping and helped people in Alda by picking up their mail for them. She retired in 1981.
She was a member of Alda United Methodist Church, where she was active in the women’s circles. She was a social member of the Eagles Club in Grand Island and a member of the Garden Club. Virginia was an avid bowler and enjoyed Sudoku, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to play cards, Yahtzee and any board games.
She is survived by a son, Robert (Nadine) Wiles of Hickman; a daughter, Dianna Hardekopf of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; close friend, Dale Wilson; a brother, Floyd Taggart; a sister, Bonnie Dockum; three infant sisters; sons, Ron Wiles Sr. and Richard Wiles; a son-in-law, Dennis Hardekopf; and daughters-in-law, Betty Wiles and Sharon Wiles.