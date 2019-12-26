Virginia Vernon, 84

RAVENNA — Virginia L. Vernon, 84, of Ravenna, formerly of Danneborg, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Ravenna.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Scott Evans will be officiating. Interment will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Virginia L. Vernon, daughter of William R and Pearl (Ankney) Miller, was born March 28, 1935, in Grand Island.
Virginia grew up going between Dillion, Mont. and Monrovia, Calif. She graduated high school in Monrovia in 1954. On Sept 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Marvin Vernon in Las Vegas. The couple made their home in Monrovia, where she worked for an electronics assembler from 1955 to 1971. In 1971, the family moved to Dannebrog to begin a dairy farm. In 1975, the couple sold the dairy farm and moved into town.
Virginia graduated in 1975 from Grand Island Business School with an accounting degree. She then worked from 1976 to 1984 as Dannebrog’s village clerk and was trustee of the Village Board. She was also president of Home Project Extension Club in Dannebrog, member of the booster club, First Baptist Church and Bible study, treasurer of Dannebrog Hike and Bike Trail and the Danish Theatre Group.
Virginia enjoyed traveling, camping, directing the Danish Theatre and teaching Bible study at the First Baptist Church after retiring. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If you asked her family, they’d tell you that she loved the color pink, she surrounded herself with a collection of angels, she could make just about anything when it comes to crafts, she was fashionable, sweet and sassy. She had more kindness in her pinky than most people do in their entire body and she would do anything for her family.
In January of 1999, the couple moved to Ravenna so that she could be close to family. Her husband moved into the Good Samaritan Care Center and she lived across the street to be close by. She also volunteered at the facility. She became a member of the United Methodist Church and Bible study, and she was also on the Board at the Senior Center in Ravenna.
Survivors include two daughters and two sons-in laws, Pearl and Dave Sklenar of Ravenna, Pam and Kevin Kulek of Oklahoma; two brothers,16 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren,
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Vernon; parents, William and Pearl; three daughters, Shelia, Patricia and Marlina; two brothers, Harold and Frank; one sister: Melinda; and a grandson, Lucas.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com