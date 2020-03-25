Virginia Nuss, 85, of Grand Island, formerly of Aurora, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2020, at The Homestead in Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Mike Reiners will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. It is strongly encouraged that those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population stay home. During visitation, social distancing methods of no hugging or hand-shaking will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Peace Lutheran Church or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4993. Condolences may be emailed to the family at www.higbymortuary.com.
Virginia Lee Nuss, the daughter of Ernest and Marcella (Roehrs) Driewer, was born at Hampton, on Dec. 13, 1934, and passed away at Lincoln, on March 22, 2020, at the age of 85.
She grew up in Hampton, where she attended school. Her first job was with Bob Hope Furniture in Aurora.
On Dec. 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Richard Lee Nuss. Together, they owned Mitchell’s Café in Aurora from 1970 to 1975. Virginia was a drug and alcohol counselor at St. Francis Medical Center for more than 30 years.
Richard and Virginia had just celebrated 62 years of marriage before Richard passed away on Jan. 18, 2017.
Virginia attended Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. She was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #4993 Auxiliary at Aurora.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jane (Don) Droud, Jr. of Lincoln; son, Jeff Nuss of Burbank, Calif.; five grandchildren, Micala Nuss of New York, N.Y., Cody Nuss of Phoenix, Ariz., Makenzie Nuss of Burbank, Calif., Dominic and Derrick Hughes of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Robert (Bobby) Dean Nuss of Lexington, Ky; sister-in-law, Pat Nuss of Aurora; and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.