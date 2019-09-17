Virgil Ewoldt, 92

Virgil L. Ewoldt, 92, of Grand Island died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Wedgewood Care Center.
Graveside service and burial of his ashes will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Grand Island Cemetery. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans honor guards.
All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to either St. Pauls Lutheran Church or Stuhr Museum.
Virg was born on June 22, 1927, at Grand Island, the son of Harry and Hulda (Wrage) Ewoldt. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High class of 1946, serving as class president. He was stationed in Korea serving in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948.
Following his military service, Virg was a Union Pacific Railroad conductor working for the railroad from 1948 to 1989. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW, and a lifetime member of the Elks and Platt Duetsche.
Survivors include his brother, Donald D. Ewoldt of Grand Island; and niece and nephews, Linda Stull, Michael (Janet) Ewoldt, Tom Ewoldt, John Ewoldt and Stuart Ewoldt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gerald Ewoldt.