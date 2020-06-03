Violet Nietfeldt, 85

Violet L. Nietfeldt, 85, of rural Grand Island died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Violet’s brother, the Rev. Mel Shepherd will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page and can be accessed 15 minutes prior to service. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Violet was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Ansley, the daughter of John and Goldie (Hurlburt) Shepherd. She graduated from Ansley High School. Following high school, she attended Mary Stone’s Beauty Academy in Seattle, Wash., and then a Baptist College in California. She moved to Wolbach, were she owned and operated Cozy Corner Beauty Salon.
She enjoyed roller skating where she met the love of her life. Together they were active in Hall County Rural Youth. On April 3, 1971, she was united in marriage to Myron G. Nietfeldt. Together they farmed south of Grand Island. Violet was an avid genealogist. She researched the full history of the Nietfeldt, Stoltenburg and Shepherd families and many others.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Myron; a son, Alan Nietfeldt of Omaha; and her siblings, and their spouses, Leeland and Margaret Shepherd of Issaquah, Wash., Donna J. Shepherd of Grand Island, Evelyn Slingsby of Broken Bow and the Rev. Mel and Deb Shepherd of Ansley; and a sister-in-law, Esther Shepherd.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Phillip (Mona) Shepherd, Dennis Shepherd and Ralph Shepherd.