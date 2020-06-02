Violet L. Nietfeldt, 85, of rural Grand Island died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Violet’s brother, the Rev. Mel Shepherd will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home’s Facebook and can be accessed 15 minutes prior to service. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
More details will appear later.
