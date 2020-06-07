HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Viola Mae Bachman Dolen, 98, a resident of Huntington Beach, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Sunrise of Huntington Beach Senior Living Center.
Heartfelt thanks to her long-term at-home caregiver, Martha, to the assisted living staff at Sunrise, and to Kay Dolen Belzano, whose love and caregiving service for her will never be forgotten.
Viola Mae was born June 6, 1921, in Giltner, in Hamilton County, Neb. Known as Vi to family and friends, she was the first daughter born to Fredrick “Fred” Carl Bachman and Pearl M. Omel. Nine children were born to them: George, Harold, Carl, Viola, Leta, Earl, Roy (stillborn), Elmer and Edith.
While she was growing up on the family farm, she attended a country school from first through eighth grade with approximately 25 children and then, attended high school in town for ninth through 12th grade. Vi’s favorite subject in school was arithmetic.
After high school, Vi took a job in Grand Island as a nanny and housekeeper. She was unhappy working there because of the living conditions and quit after a week. With encouragement from her brother, Carl, she moved to California and started working fpr Procter and Gamble as a Crisco packer in Long Beach in 1940. She was 19 years old at the time and worked for them for 31 years. She made a lifelong friend at P&G with Clara Archaletta.
Vi loved going to movies and often saw three movies a week. She enjoyed traveling with Clara in her leisure time, notably touring Japan and a cruise to Hawaii. She collected many dolls and displayed them in her curio cabinet.
On Nov. 20, 1971, Vi was united in marriage to Ernest Raymond Dolen who also worked for Procter and Gamble as a pumper in another department. After their marriage, Vi quit P&G so she could be a homemaker. Her boss was sad to see her go because she was a responsible and dependable employee.
Vi soon made friends with the neighbors on both sides of their home. Often helping with the children next door, Vi soon found herself having frequent visits from them after school for a snack. She treasured this time with them. Vi and Ernie had a beautiful yard and a nice vegetable garden in the backyard, which attracted field trips from the younger grades at the local elementary school.
Ernie had four children from his first marriage and his children soon adopted Vi as their “Mom”. As a teenager, Mark lived with them. The oldest sons, Bruce and Mike, and daughter, Kay (Belzano), were living on their own. Vi often lovingly spoke to her kids, grandkids and other loved ones using her term of endearment, “kid” or “kiddo.” “Kid, let’s have a scoop of ice cream.”
After she was married, she started her famous spoon collection, collecting them as souvenirs on their travels. Soon people were giving her spoons to add to her collection. She ended up with a wall full of spoons from around the world her grandkids loved to admire when they visited. She also kept a jar of change and would split it up amongst the grandkids when they would come to visit. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and loved to hold her grandbabies. She had an infectious smile and laugh that could light up a room. She made each grandchild feel special.
Vi was a great cook and was especially known for her cookies. She said she must have baked a whole roomful of cookies in her lifetime. Ernie’s children and their families were frequent visitors over the years, as well as many relatives from both sides of the family. Vi and Ernie always had a jigsaw puzzle they were working on, set up in the patio room, and visitors would join in the fun of putting it together. She truly made their home a heaven on earth.
After Ernie passed away in 2013, Vi continued living at home, assisted by the love and countless hours Kay spent making sure her needs were met, and with the help of caring in-home nurses. She moved to Sunrise in 2017.
Celebrating her legacy are her stepsons, stepdaughter and their spouses, Mark and Lorelei (Morris) Dolen, Kay Dolen Belzano, and Bruce and Janet (Moore) Dolen; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all who lovingly stayed in touch with her over the years.
Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; a stepson, Michael; her parents, Fred and Pearl; and siblings, George, Harold, Carl, Leta, Earl, Roy (stillborn), Elmer and Edith.
From all our family to Vi, “See you later, kiddo!” We love you!