OMAHA — Victoria “Vicky” Jean Stewart of Omaha, formerly of Beemer, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, at Keystone Ridge Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was 75.
A celebration of life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Methodist Church in Wisner, with the Rev. Coral Parmenter officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon.
There will be no visitation or graveside service. Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha will oversee arrangements.
Victoria was born April 1, 1944, to Walter L. Stewart Jr. and Clare Virginia (McDonald) Stewart in Billings, Mont. She grew up in Grand Island, where she graduated from GISH. Vicky attended Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she graduated with her teaching degree. Vicky moved to Beemer to teach and was also Librarian at Beemer High School. She loved teaching and loved her students. Growing up, Victoria was always involved in Theatre, Speech and Debate and loved being involved in these activities as a teacher. Vicky’s happiest time in life was when Kortnie Marie became her daughter. Kortnie made her life complete. Vicky loved flowers, gardening, golf and travel, but most of all loved being Mom and Grandma. Her grandchildren were so very special to her.
Victoria is survived by her daughter, Kortnie Marie Stewart of Omaha; granddaughters, Mercedes and Vivianne Stewart, and grandsons, Zyaire Tucker and Jeramiah Stewart, all of Omaha; sister, Susan C. (Stewart) Bigg, and brother-in-law, Stanley Bigg, of Kearney; and sister, Karen A. Stewart, and brother-in-law, Allan Cooper, of Melbourne. She was blessed by wonderful nieces and nephews and several cousins. She will be missed very much by her family!
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. Stewart Jr. and Clare Virginia (McDonald) Stewart, and a sister, Alice Leslie Stewart.