Vi Winfrey, 90, of Grand Island died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family graveside services will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Vi was born Feb. 20, 1929, at Lincoln, the daughter of Clyde and Venus (Owen) Luthultz. She was raised and received her education in Lincoln. On April 22, 1950, she was united in marriage to Doyle Winfrey. They made their home in Grand Island. Vi was the secretary of the family business, Winfrey Plumbing.
She was a member of the Grand Island Saddle Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, shopping and wintering in Mesa, Ariz.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 69 years, Doyle; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Tom Davlin of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Melanie, Michelle, Phillip, Nick, Leanna, Alex and Tracy; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary West of Altoona, Iowa, and a stepsister, Barb Shappell.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Leigh Anne Nelson and Linda Holmes; a son, Mike Winfrey; her parents; and three brothers, Cecil, Kenny and Billy Luthultz.