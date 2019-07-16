Vi Winfrey, 90

Weather Alert

...INCREASING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED MID TO LATE WEEK... .A HOT AND HUMID AIRMASS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE BUILDING INTO THE REGION THIS WEEK, WITH THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURES CURRENTLY FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. COMBINED WITH HIGH DEWPOINTS, THIS IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN MULTIPLE DAYS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OVER 100 DEGREES ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE CURRENTLY FORECAST TO TOP OUT IN THE 100 TO 106 DEGREE RANGE WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. THE HIGHEST VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 281 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * IMPACTS...HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES MAY OCCUR DUE TO THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE ARE THE ELDERLY, VERY YOUNG, AND ANIMALS. NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&