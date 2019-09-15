BURWELL — Vernell Jean Davenport, 90, of Burwell passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Valley County Health Systems Hospital in Ord.
Services will at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Ord Christian Church in Ord.
Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. The Revs. Doug Durre and Dennis Davenport will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Valley County Health System.
Vernell was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Garfield County near Burwell.
Vernell graduated from Burwell High School in 1946. After graduation, she got her teaching certificate and taught one year at Willow Springs School.
On May 25, 1947, she married the love of her life, Clarence Davenport, and then she taught a year over on the Cedar. They were blessed with three children.
Vernell is survived by three children and their spouses, Dan and Pat Davenport of Burwell, Peggy Davenport of Burwell and Dorothy and Jeff Boilesen of Ord.
Vernell was preceded in death by her husband.