Verna Zabloudil, 96

LOUP CITY — Verna Mae Zabloudil, 96, of Loup City, formerly of the Boelus area, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
A private family service will be at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to Janet Svoboda, 2396 Second Ave., Boelus, NE 68820. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Verna Mae was born Nov. 14, 1923, on a farm east of Ord to Elmer Walter and Olga (Plejdrup) Vergin. She attended Spring Creek rural school northeast of Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1941.
Following graduation, Verna taught at Spring Creek for two years and then at Plain Valley District #13 School between Ericson and Burwell for two years.
On Nov. 5, 1946, Verna was united in marriage to William “Bill” Zabloudil at Ord. The couple lived in many Nebraska towns including Scotia, Burwell, St. Paul, Ord, Hartington, Kimball and Grand Island. Verna continued to teach in rural Nebraska schools for a total of 26 years. It wasn’t unusual for her to have a room full of students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade, a situation modern day teachers would find challenging. Her last 11 years of teaching were at Milebridge and Cedar Hollow rural schools near Grand Island. Retiring from the public school arena, Verna then used her skills teaching and nurturing preschoolers in daycare. Thirteen years later, retiring once again, she settled in the Boelus area with Bill.
Verna was baptized at her grandparents’ home in Ord, confirmed in the Bethany Lutheran Church in Ord and transferred to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Dannebrog in 1997. She was involved in the Ladies Circle, and had many close friends who worked on quilts together for children and families overseas.
Taking on the role of family historian, Verna loved gathering and documenting facts, photos and data for her genealogy records, which she lovingly shared with family members. She also was an avid recipe collector and made many memories with her delicious Bohemian dishes, enjoyed by friends and family alike.
Verna belonged to the Nebraska State Education Association, National Education Association, Boelus Ladies Card Club, Church Circle and Boelus American Legion Auxiliary. For many years she actively volunteered for the Senior Citizens (RSVP) and the Grand Island Veterans Home.
Bill and Verna spent many memorable trips camping and fishing, often traveling in their motor home to Idaho to see her sister, to Canada, and throughout Nebraska. She enjoyed staying active with her yard work and gardening when able. Wherever she lived, she planted beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed hand-stitched embroidery, making tea towels and quilt blocks and word puzzles.
Continuing to celebrate her legacy are three daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia and Mike O’Hara of Narka, Kan., Donna and Eric Swenson of Westcliffe, Colo., and Janet and Roger Svoboda of Boelus; seven grandchildren; two step-grandsons; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill, on Sept. 10, 1996; a granddaughter, Darcy Svoboda; and a sister, Viola Anderson.