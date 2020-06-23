MISSOULA VALLEY, Mont. — Verna M. Andersen, 92, formerly of Shelton, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at The Auberge at Missoula Valley in Montana.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the service. Memorials are suggested to the Historical Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Verna was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Holdrege to Leonard and Lenora (McRoberts) Masters. She grew up in California, receiving her education there and graduating from Whittier High School with the Class of 1945. She moved back to Nebraska in 1947 where she married Raymond Andersen on Sept. 3, 1947, in Kearney. The couple lived in Shelton where Verna helped Ray on the farm. They were blessed with three children: Roger, Ted and Nancy.
Verna was a member of the United Methodist Church in Shelton, the Rebekah Lodge, American Legion Auxiliary, Historical Society, and the United Methodist Women of the church. Her hobbies included bowling, golfing and reading.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Pam Andersen of Gardner, Kan., and Ted and Barb Andersen of Lincoln; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Darrell Lewis of Missoula, Mon,; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Andersen; four brothers, Norman, Dennis, Raymon and Don Masters; and a sister, Lois Hawley.