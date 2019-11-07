LOUP CITY — Verna M. Flinn, 75, of Loup City passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Cremation will take place following the service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family or the donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences for Verna’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.