LOUP CITY — Verna M. Flinn, 75, of Loup City passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Cremation will take place following the service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family or the donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Verna was born Jan. 15, 1944, at Grand Island to William Roswell and Doris Grace (Lange) O’Brien. She was raised in Shelton, where she received her education and graduated from Shelton High School.
On May 28, 1962, Verna was united in marriage to Tommy Lee Flinn at Columbus. The couple made their home, raised their family and worked in Grand Island. Verna was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 33 years. Following retirement, Tom and Verna moved to Loup City. Tom passed away in July of 2015.
For the last 17 years, Verna has made her home in Loup City. She was an active member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, CCW and Catholic Bible Study Group. She belonged to the Threads of Time Quilt Guild and Memory Stitchers Quilt Guild. Verna will be remembered for the hundreds of quilts she made and gifted. Those of you who were gifted a quilt from Verna can bring your quilt to be displayed at the church in her honor.
Verna didn’t know a stranger. She enjoyed visiting with her best friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Cherie Flinn of Central City; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Randy Kuszak of Ashton; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Bill and Delores O’Brien of Kansas, Jim and Carole O’Brien of Loup City and Connie O’Brien of Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; an infant daughter, Nancy Kay Flinn; a daughter and son-in-law, Lanette and Mike Wells; a sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Stanley Plante; and her twin brother, Lavern O’Brien.
Condolences for Verna’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.