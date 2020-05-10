Verna Batten, 84

Verna Jean Batten, 84, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, a private family service is planned. Memorials are suggested to Third City Christian Church of Grand Island.
Verna was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Taylor County, Iowa, to Robert and Maude (Long) Sanders. Verna, the second oldest of four children, received her education in the rural schools of Taylor County, Iowa, and graduated from New Market High School in May 1954. She married her grade school sweetheart, Bernard Batten, on June 22, 1956, in the Christian Church of New Market, Iowa.
Verna planned on becoming a teacher. Her first job was with Fitch’s Dime Store in Clarinda, Iowa, and later as a bookkeeper at Opitz Motor Co., also in Clarinda. Verna and Bernard moved to Red Oak, Iowa, as Bernard had accepted a position with Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. While in Red Oak, Verna worked for Don Fill Motor Co.
The couple resided in Red Oak, Iowa, Nebraska City and Maryville, Mo., before transferring to Grand Island in 1969.
Verna was a stay-at-home mom for her two boys in the early years and also worked as a seamstress out of the home. She loved working with her hands, knitting, crocheting and various crafts. Later, she worked part-time at the shoe store.
They enjoyed many summer trips to Estes Park, Colo., with special friends, Steve and Marsha Webb. They also enjoyed wintering in south Texas. She loved the many new friendships made with fellow “snowbirds” and continued to correspond with them through the years. She enjoyed researching and documenting the Sanders and Batten family histories.
Verna was a member of the Third City Christian Church and enjoyed helping with different functions and especially being a greeter.
The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2006. They were married for 59 years until the passing of Bernard on Feb. 14, 2016.
Survivors of the immediate family include her children and spouses, Curtis and Patricia Batten of Fremont and Craig and Mary Batten of Cedar Park, Texas; her grandchildren and spouses, Andrew and Samantha Batten of Kyle, Texas, Abigail and Clay Cotton of Bertram, Texas, and Alexander Batten of Austin, Texas, Davis Batten of Omaha and Meredith Batten of Lincoln; and a great-grandson, Kole Batten, of Kyle.
Additional survivors include brothers- and sisters-in-law, Clark and Marilyn Batten, of Clarinda, Iowa, Steve and Carol Batten, of Clarinda, Iowa, and Barbara Batten, of Mulberry, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Trula Carmichael, Nora Gilbert and Jim Sanders.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Tiffany Square Nursing Home in Grand Island, where Verna was a resident for nearly seven years. So many people at Tiffany loved her, cared for her and treated her and her family like members of their families.
