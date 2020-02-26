DANNEBROG — Vernon “Vern” D. Wetzel, 76, of Dannebrog passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Northridge Assembly of God Church, 3025 Independence Ave. in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island. Pastor Mark Oberbeck and Don Shuda will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. To honor Vern’s wishes, the family is requesting casual attire. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Vernon was born on Dec. 13, 1943, to Vernon E. and Evelyn (Fleshman) Wetzel in Grand Island. He grew up in Grand Island and attended school at District 30. He was united in marriage to Terese (Terry) Gravel on March 9, 1963. Together they raised five children: David, Michael, Tammy, Timothy and Craig.
He was an ironworker with Local 21 for 18 years. He also worked for Tom Fagan, various other farmers, and worked the last 10 years with his sons for Wetzel Manure Company. Vernon enjoyed team roping, gambling and attending his grandchildren’s activities. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Terese “Terry” Wetzel of Dannebrog; four children, David Wetzel of Dannebrog, Mike Wetzel of Dannebrog and his friend, Dianne Danhauer, Tammy and Daron Mamot of St. Libory and Craig and Deon Wetzel of Palmer; a daughter-in-law, Sadie Wetzel of Cairo; a brother-in-law, Larry Lorenzen of Grand Island; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon E. “Jake” and Evelyn Wetzel; a son, Tim Wetzel; sisters, Betty Wetzel, Helen Bruss and Linda Lorenzen; and a brother, John Wetzel.
